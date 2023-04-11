This official press release arrived at our office during Masters week. In order to give it the proper attention it deserved, BuffaloGolfer chose to delay its publication until Tuesday, April 11th.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (April 4, 2023) — Oak Hill President Jim Merkley and Hill of Fame Chairman Bill Westerfeld announced today that CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz will become the 46th inductee into the world-famous Hill of Fame at Oak Hill Country Club.

Merkley stated, “We are excited to add Jim Nantz to a distinguished list of recipients. He possesses a certain intangible quality which is always uplifting for those consuming his broadcasts. He has a gift for connecting the competition he is calling to every listener and viewer, and Jim elevates the contributions of those around him while inspiring excellence.”

Nantz has spent his entire career at CBS and is universally recognized as the leading sports commentator on the air today. His skills have been acknowledged with countless awards, including three Emmys, the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Curt Gowdy Media Award, the Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, the 2021 Old Tom Morris Award and many others. He has announced many major sporting events for global audiences, and he annually completes what many refer to as the “triple crown in broadcasting” where he calls the NFL’s Super Bowl in February, the Men’s NCAA Basketball Championship, followed by The Masters in early April.

Oak Hill is planning a ceremony to recognize and honor Jim during the 2023 PGA Championship week. The induction ceremony will take place at 3:00pm on Wednesday, May 17 and will celebrate Nantz’s commitment to broadcast journalism, his memorable and iconic broadcasting calls, and his unmatched accomplishments and insightful commentary which have earned him a reputation of excellence while setting the standard for journalists around the world.

“Like those honored before him, Nantz has those certain qualities and characteristics that set him apart from others in the broadcasting field,” Westerfeld said. “Our committee is working tirelessly to make this year’s event a special one. No one is more deserving than him for this recognition.”

In addition to this induction into the Hill of Fame, Nantz will be immortalized with a bronze plaque affixed to one of the magnificent trees surrounding the East Course’s 13th hole at Oak Hill.

Founded in 1956 by Dr. John R. Williams, the Hill of Fame recognizes the immortals of golf and distinguished citizens who have enriched the American way of life. Past inductees include American golfer Francis Ouimet, Dwight Eisenhower, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sörenstam and Nancy Lopez, to name a few.

