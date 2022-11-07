Full interview with Eric Nuxol to follow on BuffaloGolfer.Com.

WHAT: For the first time in PGA of America’s history, the groundbreaking of a major championship has started the year prior. In anticipation of any snow that falls in Rochester, and potentially lingers in early 2023, service providers are at Oak Hill Country Club laying the framework and beginning to construct the massive temporary infrastructure for the 2023 PGA Championship buildout.

Despite any snow on the ground in January, February and March, these pivotal preparations will allow the buildout to continue and ensure the restored East course is ready May 15-21, 2023, when the PGA Championship returns to historic Oak Hill.

UPCOMING INTERVIEW: Eric Nuxol, 2023 PGA Championship operations manager, PGA of America

About Eric: Originally from Orlando, Florida, Eric has been on the road with the golf industry for over 10 years, most recently in Rochester for the 2023 PGA Championship. His work has taken him to San Francisco for the 2020 PGA Championship, Chicago for the 2018 Women’s PGA Championship and Kingsville, Virginia — where he spent many nights in hotels across the country working for the Symetra Tour (now known as Epson Tour) of the PGA. Before his career in the golf industry, Eric studied sports management at the University of West Florida, where he also pitched for the University of West Florida Argonauts baseball team.

Today, he’s operations manager for the 2023 PGA Championship, serving as the conduit between service providers, local agencies, municipalities and more. He sees that all operations happen, from planning to budgeting to execution and restoration.

ABOUT THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA Championship is the only all-professional major in men’s golf. It began in 1916, just months after the birth of the PGA of America, and annually features the strongest field in men’s golf, based on the Official World Golf Rankings. For more information about the PGA Championship, visit PGAChampionship.com, follow @PGAChampionship on Twitter and find us on Facebook.

About PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

