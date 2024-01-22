HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 – Designed to bring lightweight comfort to the golf course, the all-new GEL-KAYANO ACE 2 builds upon the renowned excellence of ASICS® running shoes, seamlessly blending comfort and flexibility to give golfers the ultimate performance footwear needed throughout their rounds.

The GEL-KAYANO ACE 2 provides a strong foundation for golfers and their swings, with extra stability and comfort for rounds in any conditions. Specialized Flex Grooves enhance rotation during the swing and make for an easier walk. All-around these shoes put golfers in the best position to feel their best on the course.

ASICS General Manager, Ryan Polanco

The GEL-KAYANO ACE 2 is a spikeless golf shoe designed to deliver unparalleled comfort on the golf course. Featuring ASICS FlyteFoam® Technology, this model offers lightweight shock absorption and support, for a smooth and comfortable stride. The incorporation of Flex Grooves enhances rotation during the swing, while also creating an effortless walking experience from the first tee to the final green.

To provide golfers with enhanced stability and support during the golf swing, the GEL-KAYANO ACE 2 features waterproof air mesh and an all-new TPU heel cradle to provide a flexible, yet supportive fit. Additional ankle padding helps ensure a comfortable fit, adapting to golfers every move. These features optimize power transfer and promote a more efficient swing motion.

GEL-KAYANO ACE 2’s FG traction sole patterns are strategically placed to increase grip and traction, so golfers can maintain their footing and walk securely. Additionally, wedge-shaped studs offer better traction at the wider edge of the shoe to increase tracking during the swing and while walking on the course.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Constructed with a refined waterproof upper section, a thin, PU lining keeps golfers’ feet dry – even in wet conditions. Meanwhile, flexible mesh provides a comfortable fit. This mesh has been improved to flex ergonomically with weight transfer during the golf swing.

In addition to the release of the GEL-KAYANO ACE 2, ASICS is set to launch two new colorways for the GEL-ACE PRO M: White/Mako Blue and White/Midnight. The GEL-ACE PRO M delivers outstanding feel and stability all round long, with its supportive fit and lightweight framework. Featuring TPU TRUSSTIC wrapping through the mid-sole and an X-Shaped TRUSSTIC on the sole, players will enjoy support with every move.

For more information on the GEL-KAYANO ACE 2, visit us.dunlopsports.com/asics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

