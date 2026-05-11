Cameron Young, currently riding a hot streak on the PGA Tour, will make another run at an inaugural major title at the 108th plgaying of the PGA Championship. The tournament returns to Aronimink Golf Club (Newtown Square) near Philadelphia, for the first time in sixty-four years. Gary Player won the 1962 event, by one shot over Bob Goalby. Aronimink, a Donald Ross design, rises from a Gil Hanse-led restoration to host PGA Tour players for the first time since 2018 (BMW Championship) and a major event for the first time since 2020 (Women’s PGA Championship.)
Young’s Peter Millar fit is defined below, and delineated above. His look is heavy on gentle pastels and lightweight tones of grey and navy. The full PGA Championship 2026 collection may be found here.
Cameron Young’s look leans heavily into navy and tan foundations, mixing in tasteful pops of
Tailored Fit jersey performance polos from Crown Crafted. He’ll balance the subtle stretch and
faded scarlet for a springtime feel. Throughout the tournament, he’ll build each look around
wicking tech of the polos with the luxurious feel and natural performance of Merino wool layers
like the popular Excursionist Flex series and a new Merino-linen-cotton quarter-zip called the
Barlow. The sleek trouser silhouette of the Surge pairs nicely with elevated layering in versatile
shades of navy, khaki and grey.
Thursday
Keynote Performance Jersey Polo – MS26XK04E – FADED SCARLET
Excursionist Flex Crew – ME0XS02 – NAVY
Surge Performance Trouser – ME0XB00FB – OATMEAL
Crafted Woven Belt – MA26XA02A – KHAKI
Friday
Alda Performance Jersey Polo – MS26XK11E – BLUE FROST
Excursionist Flex Quarter-Zip Sweater – MS26XS03 – FADED SCARLET
Surge Performance Trouser – ME0XB00FB – NAVY
Crafted Woven Belt – MA26XA02A – NAVY
Saturday
Casablanca Performance Jersey Polo – MS26XK10E – FADED SCARLET
Barlow Quarter-Zip Sweater – MS26XS32 – TRUFFLE
Surge Performance Trouser – ME0XB00FB – NAVY
Crafted Woven Belt – MA26XA02A – NAVY
Sunday
Ballad Performance Jersey Polo – MS26XK01E – FADED SCARLET
Excursionist Flex Crew – ME0XS02 – GALE GREY
Surge Performance Trouser – ME0XB00FB – GALE GREY
Crafted Woven Belt – MA26XA02A – NICKEL