Cameron Young, currently riding a hot streak on the PGA Tour, will make another run at an inaugural major title at the 108th plgaying of the PGA Championship. The tournament returns to Aronimink Golf Club (Newtown Square) near Philadelphia, for the first time in sixty-four years. Gary Player won the 1962 event, by one shot over Bob Goalby. Aronimink, a Donald Ross design, rises from a Gil Hanse-led restoration to host PGA Tour players for the first time since 2018 (BMW Championship) and a major event for the first time since 2020 (Women’s PGA Championship.)

Young’s Peter Millar fit is defined below, and delineated above. His look is heavy on gentle pastels and lightweight tones of grey and navy. The full PGA Championship 2026 collection may be found here.

Cameron Young’s look leans heavily into navy and tan foundations, mixing in tasteful pops of

Tailored Fit jersey performance polos from Crown Crafted. He’ll balance the subtle stretch and

faded scarlet for a springtime feel. Throughout the tournament, he’ll build each look around

wicking tech of the polos with the luxurious feel and natural performance of Merino wool layers

like the popular Excursionist Flex series and a new Merino-linen-cotton quarter-zip called the

Barlow. The sleek trouser silhouette of the Surge pairs nicely with elevated layering in versatile

shades of navy, khaki and grey.

Thursday

Keynote Performance Jersey Polo – MS26XK04E – FADED SCARLET

Excursionist Flex Crew – ME0XS02 – NAVY

Surge Performance Trouser – ME0XB00FB – OATMEAL

Crafted Woven Belt – MA26XA02A – KHAKI

Friday

Alda Performance Jersey Polo – MS26XK11E – BLUE FROST

Excursionist Flex Quarter-Zip Sweater – MS26XS03 – FADED SCARLET

Surge Performance Trouser – ME0XB00FB – NAVY

Crafted Woven Belt – MA26XA02A – NAVY

Saturday

Casablanca Performance Jersey Polo – MS26XK10E – FADED SCARLET

Barlow Quarter-Zip Sweater – MS26XS32 – TRUFFLE

Surge Performance Trouser – ME0XB00FB – NAVY

Crafted Woven Belt – MA26XA02A – NAVY

Sunday

Ballad Performance Jersey Polo – MS26XK01E – FADED SCARLET

Excursionist Flex Crew – ME0XS02 – GALE GREY

Surge Performance Trouser – ME0XB00FB – GALE GREY

Crafted Woven Belt – MA26XA02A – NICKEL