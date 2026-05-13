/Let’s be honest…whether he is dancing under my umberellla ella ella ay ay ay or soaring through the sky on a web and a prayer, we all kinda sorta want to be (or hang with) Tom Holland. Bro has this unaasuming, confident uncertainty about him. He feels nervous with you, but then he makes magic happen. He almost forced Padraig Harrington to spend a Ryder Cup Captain’s Pick on him

Tom Holland is officially rocking a partnership with Vuori. He will collaborate on still and moving imagery, He will … you know what? Let’s let the marketing people tell you what he shall do

At the center is a refined take on modern golf dressing: performance-driven pieces that feel clean, tailored, and easy to wear beyond the course. The collection leans into versatility—polos, lightweight layers, and streamlined trousers—designed with subtle, functional details (like scorecard-sized magnetic pockets) and fabrics that move effortlessly from play to everything around it.

Tom Holland and his brothers have shown us how much they enjoy competing with and against each other. If we didn’t already have two YouTubes embedded in this press release, we’d embed the one linked in the previous sentence, but we simplly cannot overload you right now. Be sure to watch the Hollands Three as they attempt to make a hole-in-one for the DP World Tour.

What about BuffaloGolfer and Vuori? Well, let’s just say that a piece of apparel is working its way to us. As soon as it arrives, we’ll put it on, wear it around and about, and give you our honest and sincere assessment of its value. No spin, we promise. We’ll leave that to Peter Parker.