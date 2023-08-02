(TACOMA, Wash.) – TRUE linkswear (TRUE), purveyor of ultra-comfortable, modern golf footwear, has unveiled its latest offering, the TRUE FS-Slide, a shoe designed to provide casual comfort in any environment. The TRUE FS-Slide – available for purchase at www.TRUElinkswear.com – offers men’s and women’s sizes and retails for $95.

Providing slip-on convenience and multiple colors to choose from, the FS-Slide will be a golfer’s go-to shoe for relaxation. TRUE’s newest line is ideal for everything from an emergency 9 to having friends over for a backyard barbeque.

Each FS-Slide model comes with 2 separate tongue pulls, allowing men and women to customize their look depending on how they are feeling on a given day. Of course, there is always the option to wear the slides without a tongue, providing a minimalist look and the versatility that is at the heart of the FS-Slide’s appeal.

“The FS-Slide was designed with those moments of ultimate relaxation in mind,” says TRUE CEO Jason Moore. “Whether you’re kicking back on the course, sliding into something more comfortable for your post round putting competition or just lounging poolside on your next vacation – the FS-Slide was designed to keep you in your happy place.”

In keeping with its Pacific Northwest ethos, TRUE’s current footwear portfolio includes five core designs focused on sustainability, performance and comfort with a modern, minimalist aesthetic appealing to TOUR players and new golfers alike. Several TRUE models are crafted almost entirely from recycled materials.

For more information visit www.TRUElinkswear.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @TRUElinkswear.

About TRUE linkswear

TRUE crafts naturally comfortable gear ready to perform from the links to the streets. As a collective we aim to inspire each other to achieve camaraderie, wellness and purpose in the pursuit of par. We’re a group of family and friends dedicated to sharing our passion and excitement for footwear, and the game of golf, with like-minded souls. Born amid the rugged golf landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, we use only the finest and responsibly-sourced materials to protect golfers from the elements and help them #enjoythewalk. Learn more at www.truelinkswear.com and engage with us on social @truelinkswear.

