LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. (Aug. 6, 2024) – The United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced that the U.S. National Development Program (USNDP) Grant Application is now open for 2025. Launched last year, the program aims to mitigate barriers of cost to promising junior golfers who demonstrate both financial need and the potential to progress through the USNDP pathway.



“The future of competitive American golf not only depends on our ability to identify and nurture our country’s next generation of top talent, but to also invest in those athletes,” said Heather Daly-Donofrio, USGA managing director of player relations and development. “There are countless golfers with the talent and ambition to compete at the highest level but need help bridging the financial gap, and we’re thrilled to offer that support and be a resource for many exceptional young people as they pursue their dreams.”



With support from founding partner Ally Financial and others, the USGA established the USNDP to create the country’s first unified pathway to nurture the potential of America’s top players and ensure that American golf is the global leader in the game by focusing on six key pillars: talent identification, access to competition, national teams, athlete resources, player development and relations and athlete financial support.



This year, 71 juniors were approved for grants ranging from $2,500 to the maximum of $10,000. The reimbursement-based funding can be used towards actual and incurred golf and athlete development-related expenses, such as practice and green fees, competitive tournament fees, tournament travel, coach fees and equipment.



“It’s meant a lot and has been a blessing for me and my family,” said 17-year-old Josiah Hakala, a 2024 grant recipient from New Ipswich, N.H. “It’s expensive to travel and play at the highest level. The grant program has been invaluable in helping me develop my game and get me onto bigger stages that I normally wouldn’t be able to play on because of the cost. It’s opening more doors for me.”



The application closes on Oct. 31, and the total number of grants awarded will be determined by the total number of qualified athletes and availability of funds. Athletes for consideration must fit within the following criteria:

Age: Athlete must be between 13-18 years old with a projected high school graduation date (or GED) no earlier than 2025 Amateur

Status: Athlete must be an amateur as defined under the Rules of Amateur Status

Nationality and Residency: Athlete must be U.S. citizen and cannot be receiving support or funding from another country; The athlete and parent/guardian must currently reside in the U.S.

Handicap Index® Requirement: The maximum Handicap Index® eligibility will be consistent with the requirements for entry into the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship (2.4 or better) and U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship (5.4 or better). A minimum of a full scoring record consisting of 20 scores. Within the previous 12 months, eight (8) competitive scores (“C” scores) must be posted to the scoring record.

Financial Needs Requirement: The athlete’s family must meet the financial need parameters as determined by the USGA.



The U.S. National Development Program and its grant program are supported by philanthropic giving and secured resources to fulfill the USGA’s commitment to providing pathways to elite levels of the game, regardless of financial considerations.



For more information, visit usga.org/give_usndp. For additional information and to submit an application, eligible athletes and their families can visit usga.org/usndp.