Looking for a unique way to watch and experience the eclipse?

The golf course will be open and pro shop is stocked with glasses, glow in the dark golf balls and souvenir logo balls to commemorate the once in a lifetime experience.

Course is in great shape for spring, all cups have been changed and course has been mowed.

18 Holes with Cart – $40

9 Holes with Cart – $23

Wouldn’t it be fun to swing in the dark during the eclipse with a glow-in-the-dark golf ball!

Batavia sits directly in the path of totality, and viewers will experience 3 minutes and 42 seconds of totality beginning at 3:19pm and a partial eclipse starting at 2:00pm going to 4:30pm

Make your tee time now.

*Disclaimer: BuffaloGolfer.Com does not encourage anyone to partake in outdoor activities, without consulting medical specialists first.

