BuffaloGolfer would like to take this opportunity to thank all of its readers, viewers, and sponsors, for a wonderful 2023. It is a time to give thanks in the USA, and we hope that our words will serve to convey our gratitude. We are fortunate to have the western New York (and beyond) golf communities as our fan base. We pledge to continue to provide current content and interesting material as deep into the future as we are able.

It is our pleasure to announce a new feature on the site. Our plan is to make it a weekly installment, simply titled “What’s What In Golf.” We will scour the world of golf each week to find suitable subjects for the following week’s blurb. If you’re busy at work or with the family (or both, as many of us know) consider using What’s What In Golf as your resource for a quick catch-up on the game and its venues. At the end of each read, we’ll leave you with one of our founder’s photos. He is a capable lensman and is available for hire at a very charitable rate.

With that written, happy Thanksgiving to all and welcome to What’s What In Golf. Be sure to search our hashtags #wwig and #BuffaloGolferwwig on all the social media.

What’s What In Golf: 11.23.2023

1. TGL postpones its debut one year

The TGL, a virtual golf league championed by many of the PGA Tour’s top golfers, suffered a fate known well to golfers in western New York: the collapse of its domed stadium. High winds brought the Orlando-area structure to the ground, mere weeks before the first matches. The plan now is to reset for 2024.

2. Tours go on hiatus for a few fortnights

Over the last fortnight, the PGA, LPGA, DP World, and Champions tours joined Tour Americas, Korn Ferry, and others, in concluding their seasons. This weekend, the LET finishes up in southern Spain. It’s a good time to take a break and watch a few unofficial events. Way back in the 1980s, we were thrilled with silly-season offerings like The Skins Game, but when guys started to take them too seriously, they lost their appeal. 2023 promises the Hero, the Grant, and Q-School. We can’t wait to see how they fare.

3. LIV announces 2024 schedule, sort of

The upstart league announced a twelve-event schedule for its combination team-individual format. Yet to be revealed are locations and dates for its individual and team championships, which appear to diverge for the first time in the league’s three-year history.

4. New equipment drops for the holidays

Name a manufacturer and we guarantee that they’ve announced a new club offering in the last 21 days. After all, they want your holiday dollars in their coffers, so this is the time. These won’t be the last reveals, however. Another spate will come in January, just prior to the PGA Show. For the frugally-minded, head to your local shop to find 2022 and 2023 models at some sort of discount.

5. Myrtle Beach in February?

The fam has decided to drag me to Myrtle Beach in February, so I’ve got that going for me. Big old reunion along the strand. I’ll try to take advantage of playing some courses I haven’t seen along the coast. Considering Pawley’s Plantation, Barefoot, and some others. If it all comes to pass, I’ll have reports and plenty of photos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

