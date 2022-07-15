The sun was out from start to finish of Thursday’s second round at the 2022 Porter Cup. The kind weather did not favor the local lads who stood tall after Wednesday’s trip round the Niagara Falls Country Club course. Carson Bacha of York, Pennsylvania, jumped up to the lead position with the low round of the first two days. His 66 featured an eagle at the third, and three additional birdies. His lone bogey came at the 16th hole. On his heels are Shubham Jaglan of Florida and Garrett Rank of Ontario, each one shot behind. Two more golfers are at two-under par, and two more at minus-one.

Day three will feature a traditional Moving Day scenario. Comebacks of more than four shots on day four are a rarety, so position after 54 holes is critical. Anyone above par at today’s dawn will need something in the mid-60s to remain in contention. It is expected that the lead will sit at -6 or better by day’s end. Will Thomson, formerly of Rochester and now of Florida, had 68 on Thursday, and could go lower today.

Have a look at a few photo galleries from Thursday, and enjoy today’s play at the Niagara Falls Country Club.

