CARLSBAD, Calif. (Jan. 22, 2024) – Titleist’s new Vokey Design SM10 wedges are engineered to produce a lower, more controlled flight with improved feel and maximum spin – advancing the performance of the game’s most played wedges through an unrelenting focus on Master Craftsman Bob Vokey’s three keys to great wedge play:

Shot versatility: The Vokey Design SM10 family comprises six different tour-proven sole grinds (F, S, M, K, T and D) – with a total of 25 unique loft, bounce and grind combinations – allowing every golfer the opportunity to find their optimal wedge setup. Properly fit wedges that complement a golfer’s swing type and course conditions help unlock creativity around the greens and achieve proper turf interaction and contact.

“I always tell players that the most important club in the bag is confidence,” Vokey said. “Getting fit for each of your wedges, and learning how to use them in different situations, is one of the fastest ways to gain confidence around the green.”

Precise distance and trajectory control: SM10 wedges feature new progressive center of gravity placements through the lofts. The result is a lower, more controlled trajectory, more solid feel, and tighter dispersion from the lowest-lofted wedge to the highest.

Maximum spin: Vokey Design’s patented Spin Milled process has been refined to deliver higher, more consistent spin. Each TX9 groove is individually cut based on loft and finish and treated with high frequency heat to maximize durability.

“Player feedback drives our development process,” said Corey Gerrard, Director of Marketing, Vokey Wedges. “Whether we’re talking with tour professionals or dedicated amateurs, every bit of player insight matters. All the advances we made to SM10, from looks and feel to grind options and desired flight windows, reflect that player input.”

VOKEY WEDGES ON TOUR

Vokey Design wedges have been the most played wedge on the PGA TOUR since 2004, with Vokey models accounting for more than half of the wedges in play throughout the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season.

The 2024 season started with Vokey SM10 as the most played wedge on the PGA TOUR, with 20 players making the immediate move to the new models at The Sentry, including Jordan Spieth (46.10F, 52.08F, 56.10S, 60.04T) and Max Homa (46.10F, 50.12F, 56.14F, WedgeWorks 60L).

“The best players in the world know exactly what they want from their wedges. The smallest details matter to them and they are very specific when it comes to describing the improvements they want to see,” said Aaron Dill, Director of Vokey Player Relations. “Their feedback is invaluable. We are constantly learning from them and it’s that constant collaboration which allows us to get even better with each new generation.”

The tour launch of SM10 continued two weeks later at The American Express, with Dill back behind his grinding wheel on the Titleist Tour Truck. When players teed off Thursday, Vokey SM10 was once again the clear favorite. Of the gap, sand and lob wedges in play at PGA West, 251 (55%) were Vokey wedges and 135 (29%) were SM10. Thirty-nine players, including Justin Thomas (46.10F, 52.12F, 56.14F, 60.04T), played at least one new Vokey SM10 wedge for the first time. The same week on the DP World Tour, Cameron Young added four new SM10’s (Vokey SM10 48.10F, 52.12F, 58.08M & 60.04T @62).

Wyndham Clark (46.10F, 50.08F, 56.10S, WedgeWorks 59A), Will Zalatoris (50.08F, 54.10S, 60.04T), Tom Kim (46.10F, 52.12F) and Ludvig Åberg (60.08M) are also among the more than 100 players on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour that have already played new SM10’s in competition.

“I flight my wedges really low,” said Jordan Spieth. “And as I got to the gap wedge and the pitching wedge (with SM10), I saw some more consistency in the flight, especially on the draw intent shots, just kind of holding a little straighter… kind of that more pinch-ier flight without it over-hooking. That’s always a benefit when we’re looking at these left pins and trying to attack them.”

“I think (wedge fitting) it’s as important as getting fit for a driver,” Spieth said. “I mean, these are your scoring clubs. You can do all you want, you can drive it to 100 yards all day off the tee, but if you don’t have the ability to get it in the hole from there or really feel like you have confidence in your wedge play, it doesn’t do you a whole lot of good. Someone might beat you that’s not driving it as well. So it’s extremely important, also because there’s just so many different options now between lofts, lies and especially grinds. You could think you’re in the right one and all of a sudden you grab a different grind and you’re like, man, OK, this is actually where I’m struggling with this one shot, and all of a sudden now I have it back.”

VOKEY SM10 PERFORMANCE & TECHNOLOGY

SHOT VERSATILITY: Unlocking ultimate short game creativity and shotmaking ability comes from playing a properly fitted wedge set, and Vokey SM10 wedges feature the most complete lineup of loft, grind and bounce combinations in the game to fit a variety of swing types, styles of play and course conditions. Playing the right wedge helps golfers achieve proper turf interaction and find the optimal strike position (grooves 2-5), resulting in a lower, more consistent flight with higher spin.

The T grind, one of the most played lob wedges on the PGA TOUR, is featured as SM10’s low-bounce lob wedge option. The 54.08M has been added to the lineup for players who prefer a lower-bounce, strong-lofted sand wedge.

Full loft, grind and bounce options: 46.10F, 48.10F, 50.08F, 50.12F, 52.08F, 52.12F, 54.08M, 54.10S, 54.12D, 54.14F, 56.08M, 56.10S, 56.12D, 54.14F, 58.04T, 58.08M, 58.10S, 58.12D, 58.14K, 60.04T, 60.08M, 60.10S, 60.12D, 60.14K, 62.08M

Wedge grinds explained: https://www.vokey.com/explained/wedge-grinds

DISTANCE AND TRAJECTORY CONTROL: Vokey Design SM10 wedges feature new optimized, progressive CG to achieve precision in distance and trajectory control. In the 46-52° models, the CG is lower for a better transition from the iron set and more consistent distance gapping. The CG is also pushed out closer to the center of the face, helping to eliminate excessive draw movement and provide a more solid feel, based on Tour player feedback and testing. In lofts 54-62°, the CG is moved up and forward, which provides lower trajectory and a squarer face at impact. Loft-optimized CG allows for more consistent, controlled flight, better feel and tighter dispersion from the top end to the bottom end of a player’s wedge setup.

MAXIMUM SPIN: Vokey’s patented Spin Milled groove cutting process provides a scoreline that delivers higher, more consistent spin, wedge after wedge. Vokey SM10 wedges feature TX9 grooves that are individually cut based on loft and finish: the grooves on the stronger-lofted wedges (46-54°) are cut narrower and deeper, while the higher-lofted wedges (56-62°) feature wider and shallower grooves.

A parallel micro-texture between grooves helps to maximize spin on partial shots, and a high frequency heat treatment is applied to the impact area, doubling the durability of the groove edge compared to untreated grooves.

PROGRESSIVE SHAPING, ENHANCED PROFILES

Vokey SM10 wedges are updated with progressive shaping by loft and consistent profiles to inspire confidence in every player. Lofts 46-52° feature a smaller profile and a straighter leading edge, while lofts 56-62° have a larger footprint and a more rounded leading edge for shot versatility.

VOKEY WEDGE FITTINGS

Fitting is an essential part of finding the optimal wedge setup. Golfers can get fit outdoors with a Titleist fitting expert or inside with the Vokey Wedge Fitting App on TrackMan. Golfers can schedule a Vokey wedge fitting at: https://www.titleist.com/fitting/golf-club-fitting

Golfers may also experience the Vokey Wedge Selector tool on Vokey.com to help them select the proper loft, bounce and grind options for their swing and course conditions. It is recommended golfers visit their local Titleist wedge fitter to confirm the results. Visit the Vokey Wedge Selector tool at: https://www.vokey.com/tools/wedge-selector-tool.aspx.

ADVANCED PERSONALIZATION AND CUSTOM OPTIONS

Vokey Design SM10 wedges feature a sleek, modern look, which provides a canvas for customization. The WedgeWorks custom options include:

Stamping options | 10-character straight/freestyle stamping; 15 characters around the toe; and two lines of 10 characters each

Custom paint-filled loft, bounce and grind markings and BV Wings logo

Six unique toe engravings

HandGround options for grind personalization

Vokey WedgeWorks Flight Lines

SM10 wedges can also be custom ordered with an industry-leading selection of shafts, grips, shaft bands and ferrules. For a complete list of options, visit www.Vokey.com

STOCK SHAFT AND GRIP

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 | Grip: NEW Titleist Universal 360 Grip

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Available for fittings beginning Feb. 15 and in golf shops worldwide March 8, Vokey SM10 wedges are offered in three finishes: Tour Chrome, Jet Black, and a new Nickel finish. A Raw finish is also available through custom order on WedgeWorks at Vokey.com | MAP: $189 per wedge

