As we come out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world is still an uncertain place. More important than ever, are the heroes that carry us to the safe space, that lift us up when we are down and out. BuffaloGolfer.Com has decided to end the 2022 year, and begin 2023 with a series on the unsung heroes of golf in western New York. We asked for nominations on Twitter (@buffalogolfer) and Instagram (@buffalogolfer) and are able to continue this run with our second nominee. Please read, then share with friends, then visit our social media accounts to nominate your unsung hero of golf. Thanks and Godspeed to all.

1. Tell us who you are and everything we need to know about your golf history.

My name is Fred Zillner I am a father of 1 grandfather of 3. I am also the General Manager of Diamondhawk golf course for the past 9 years. I started my career at East Aurora CC where I learned my passion for teaching and the golf business from Ed Pfister who was one of the all-time best teachers in Western New York. I was the head Golf Professional at south shore cc where I helped provide access to original buffalo ladies golf league. I co owned Ischua valley CC where I taught low-income children from the Hinsdale area

I am very proud of the fact I oversaw the construction of Harvest hill GC, where I was one of the leading forces of development of The First Tee of western New York where I was GM and executive D director for 11 years. During that time a sat on the national board of The First Tee and helped develop policies nationally. Now being part of Diamondhawk I can help nonprofits raise money for their foundation many times a year.

At Diamond Hawk, I’m blessed to be able to assist non-profits in fundraising efforts through tournaments. Nothing is more satisfying than helping organizations, such as Merch Flight for example, with how to run a successful event and raise substantial funds for such a worthy cause.

2. What made golf your passion, and how did it keep its hold on you?

I got my love of the game from my father who was an avid golfer, he had worked for Bethlehem Steel corp. where he was a member of the management club and was involved in the construction of the golf course. And my first job was with Ed Pfister at East Aurora CC, he taught me my passion for the game and taught me the teaching aspect and working with kids, he stressed that junior golfers were the future of golf.

3. Who are the people that you think should receive our attention, to bring them into the game?

As I said before Kids should receive attention because they are a future of the game, we also need to make the game more accessible to handicapped people as well as women.

It is important to expand the reach of the gold to protect its longevity

It’s important that we provide kids with the proper attention as they are not only the future of our game, but our society as a whole. Golf provides youth with development of physical and social skills, keeps them focused and out of trouble, and provides a sense of belonging.

Having said that, golf is a game that provides recreation, physical and mental fitness, and social activity for not only in our younger years but the duration of a lifetime. It’s important we not only make the game even more accessible to our youth but handicapped individuals and women as well so that all can interact and benefit from this great sport.

4. Does golf have an image problem, or does it need an image touch-up, heading into 2023?

I personally believe that the game of golf has improved its image in the past 10 years, it has become more accessible to everyone, and I believe the youth programs have been a major part of this.

The image of golf has greatly improved. What once had a bit of a reputation of exclusiveness is now considered an activity for all. Courses such as Diamond Hawk stress fun and accessibility for all making it everyone’s game and is now a place that entire families and people of all ages want to be part of and enjoy.

5. What are the top three, golf initiatives in the area, that you currently do not participate in?

The only initiative that I am aware of that we don’t participate is the PGA reach program.

6. What are your golf goals for the remainder of 2022 and beyond?

My goal for this year for the rest of this year and it has been for every year is to make golf more fun and available for all people and surround the golf course with more fun activities for all to enjoy.

And keep the facility profitable as all good for profit should. If that does not happen all your best intentions go away,

Continue to grow Diamond Hawk and make it one of the finest facilities and premier destinations, not only in Cheektowaga, but all WNY. It is my intent to help in making it a true gem of WNY and a well-known and highly visible asset for the Town of Cheektowaga.

