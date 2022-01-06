1921: Raymond J. McAuliffe (Buffalo GC) d. Parke Wright (CCB), 8&7, at Orchard Park.
(McAuliffe was a public-course player at Delaware Park, went onto become pro at Erie Downs, now Bridgewater.)
1922: W. Hamilton Gardner (CCB) d. Frank Wattles (Wanakah), 6&5, at Wanakah.
1923: Henry Comstock (Wanakah) d. Ham Gardner (CCB), 5&4, at Niagara Falls CC.
1924: Paul Hyde (CCB) d. Ray McAuliffe (Buffalo GC), 2 up, at Country Club of Buffalo.
1925: Henry Comstock (Wanakah) d. Frank Wattles (Wanakah), 1-up, at Transit Valley.
1926: Paul Hyde (CCB) d. Ham Gardner (CCB), 1-up 40 holes, at Orchard Park.
(Hyde was 4 down with 5 to go, won 14-15-17-18. Both shot 82 on 2nd 18. Longest playoff in match-play history.)
1927: Paul Hyde (CCB) d. Frank Wattles (Wanakah), 10&9, at Wanakah.
1928: Paul Hyde (CCB) d. Ham Gardner (CCB), 7&5, at Cherry Hill.
1929: Henry Comstock (Wanakah) d. Paul Hyde (CCB), 3&2, at Niagara Falls CC.
1930: Duane Tower (Niagara Falls) d. Leo Shea (South Shore), 1-up 37 holes, at Meadowbrook.
1931: Paul Hyde (CCB) d. Ham Gardner (CCB), 5&3, at Transit Valley.
1932: Leo Shea (South Shore) d. Dick Stewart (Meadowbrook), 3&2, at Meadowbrook.
1933: Leo Shea (South Shore) d. Mike Parco (Buffalo GC), 5&4, at Wanakah.
1934: Jack Ahern (Wanakah) d. Leo Shea (South Shore), 1-up 37 holes, at Niagara Falls.
(Ahern age 38. Shea, 25, was 6 up with 10 to go.)
1935: George Rayner (Niagara Falls) d. Duane Tower (NFCC), 6&5, at Cherry Hill.
1936: Paul Hyde (CCB) d. Laddie Koehn (Wanakah), 1-up 37 holes, at Orchard Park.
(Hyde age 48, holed 60-yd wedge for eagle on par-5 33rd hole; made 12-footer on 36th hole to force playoff, 10-footer to win).
1937: Charles Novak (South Shore) d. Joe Conrad (South Park), 1-up 37 holes, at Transit Valley.
1938: Edward Sams (Erie Downs) d. Merlin Luther (Erie Downs), 2&1, at Erie Downs.
1939: Warren Kingsbury (Erie Downs) d. Nelson Peters (Delaware Park), 1-up, at Meadowbrook.
1940: Edward Sams (Erie Downs) d. Joe VanderVoort (Shorewood), 7&5, at Transit Valley.
1941: Walter Brodzik Sr. (Buffalo GC-Grover) d. Harold Smith (NFCC), 4&3, at NFCC.
(Brodzik, 25, became second public-course player to win title. He played at Grover Cleveland.)
1942: William Szustak (Buffalo GC-Grover) d. Gil Snashell (Erie Downs), 6&5, at Orchard Park.
1943: No event.
1944: No event.
1945: No event.
1946: Walter Andzel (Erie Downs) d. Walter Voisinet (Transit Valley), 7&6, at Wanakah.
1947: Edward Sams (Erie Downs) d. Lyndon Wilson (CCB), 1-up 37 holes, at Brookfield.
1948: Fran McCarthy (Transit Valley) d. Gar Miller (Wanakah), 1-up 37 holes, at Transit Valley.
1949: Effie O’Connor Jr. (Transit Valley) d. Vince Muranyi, 6&5, (Buffalo GC-Grover) at CCB.
1950: Clarence Hutt (Park) d. Bobby Williams (NFCC), 10&9, at Park CC.
1951: Edward Sams (South Shore) d. Lee Markey (South Shore), 6&5, at Erie Downs.
(Sams, a Post Office clerk, won fourth BDGA title at age 35.)
1952: Lee Markey (South Shore) d. Joe May (South Shore), 7&6, at South Shore.
1953: Fran McCarthy (Transit Valley) d. John Ceccarelli (South Shore), 2&1, at Orchard Park.
1954: Joe Pasnik (South Shore) d. Clarence Hutt (Transit Valley), 5&4, at Cherry Hill.
1955: Fran McCarthy (Transit Valley) d. Rudy Rychel (Hyde Park), 10&9, at Niagara Falls.
(McCarthy age 44.)
1956: William Szustak (Buffalo GC-Grover) d. Joe May (South Shore) 1-up, 38 holes, at Brookfield.
(Szustak, a 40-year-old Buffalo detective, sets record with 14 years between titles. He had 17 1-putt greens.)
1957: Walter Andzel (South Shore) d. John Konsek (Lancaster), 1-up, at Wanakah.
(Andzel, 37, upset Ward Wettlaufer, 21, and Ed Pfister, 18, before taking down Konsek, 17, the NYS junior champion.)
1958: Ward Wettlaufer (CCB) d. Ed Kaczor (South Shore), 3&2, at Transit Valley.
1959: Ward Wettlaufer (CCB) d. Gerry Bracci (South Shore), 10&8, at CC of Buffalo.
(Wettlaufer age 23. Bracci, 22, upset John Konsek in semifinal, in 19 holes.)
1960: John Konsek (Brookfield) d. Ward Wettlaufer (CCB), 3&2, at Park CC.
(Crowd of 3,000 watched. Konsek shot course-record 61 in qualifier.)
1961: Emil Pasnik (South Shore) d. Ted Kochan (Elkdale), 2&1, at Lancaster.
(Emil Pasnik, 42, older brother of 1954 champ Joe Pasnik. First brother combo to earn titles.)
1962: Murrel Schwartzott (Cazenovia) d. Ed Kaczor (South Shore), 6&4, at Orchard Park.
1963: Pete Corrallo (Chestnut Meadows) d. Jack Eaton (Transit Valley), 2&1, at Westwood.
1964: Dr. Karl Englert Jr. (Moonbrook) d. Bill Reynolds (Cherry Hill), 8&7, at Cherry Hill.
EVENT SWITCHED TO STROKE PLAY
1965: Ed Kaczor (South Shore) 16-over 296 at Niagara Falls CC, won by 3 over Englert (Moonbrook).
(Twice a BDGA runner-up and NYS runner-up to Konsek in 1960, Kaczor won in his 15th try at BDGA.)
1966: Dr. Joseph Pantera (South Park) 10-over 298 at Brookfield CC, won by 2 over Fred Brewer (Brookfield).
1967: Bill Herman (Transit Valley) 14-over 302 at CCB, won by 4 over Bob Battaglia (Brookfield).
1968: Dan O’Neill (Moonbrook) 4-over 292 at Wanakah, won by 6 over Bob Gunnell (Chautauqua).
(O’Neill, 17 years, 5 months, 3 days, became youngest BDGA winner.)
1969: Steve Barker (Niagara Falls) 6-over 290 at Park, won by 9 over Lou Singer (South Shore).
1970: Bob Battaglia (Brookfield) 4-over 292 at Transit Valley, won by 1 over Ken Hummell (Cazenovia).
(Battaglia, age 20, was 2 down with 2 to play, made 15-foot birdie on 17, 30-foot on 18 to win.)
1971: Dan O’Neill (Moonbrook) 10-over 294 at South Shore, won by 5 over Bob Battaglia (Brookfield).
1972: Fred Silver (Niagara Falls) 9-over 293 at Springville, won by 1 over Larry Zee (Tonawanda), Dan O’Neill (Moonbrook).
1973: Don Doctor (Gowanda) 10-over 298 at River Oaks, won by 2 over Jon Dale (Brookfield).
1974: Don Doctor (Gowanda) 6-over 294 at Ransom Oaks, won by 3 over Mark Balen (Crag Burn).
1975: Jim Keim (Moonbrook) 5-over 293 at Shorewood, won by 3 over Don Doctor (Gowanda).
1976: Walter Brodzik Jr. (Buffalo GC-Grover) 7-over 291 at Springville, won by 4 over Jay Benson (River Oaks).
(First father-son combo to hold title. Walter Jr. age 19.)
1977: Mark Balen (Crag Burn) 17-over 305 at Ransom Oaks, won by 3 over Bob DeWitt (Transit Valley).
1978: Gary Battistoni (East Aurora) 9-over 293 Lancaster, won by 5 over Mark Balen (Crag Burn).
(Battistoni age 18.)
1979: Gary Battistoni (East Aurora) 10-over 294 at East Aurora, won by 3 over Gary Neuschel (Dande Farms) and Mike Klimtzak (East Aurora).
1980: Bob Gunnell (Chautauqua) 16-over 304 at Ransom Oaks, won by 5 over John Lanz (River Oaks).
1981: Dr. Jim Smith (Crag Burn) 10-over 298 at Brookfield, d. Gary Neuschel (Dande Farms) on 1st playoff hole.
(Smith was down 4 with 2 to go, birdied 17, made par 4 on 18 to Neuschel’s 7)
1982: Dan Stetz (Bartlett CC) 4-over 288, at Gowanda, won by 2 over Frank Mellet Jr. (Orchard Park).
1983: Fred Silver (Niagara Falls) 4-over 284 at Niagara Frontier, won by 7 over Frank Garcia Sr. (Hyde Park)
1984: Fred Silver (Niagara Falls) 9-over 297 at Crag Burn, won by 1 over Mike Klimtzak (East Aurora).
1985: Dr. Jim Smith (Crag Burn) 9-over 297 at Orchard Park, d. Tim Hume (Audubon) on 1st playoff hole.
1986: Dan Vona (Tri-County) 14-over 298 at Springville, won by 4 over Dan Stetz (Bartlett).
(Vona became youngest champion, at 17 years, 4 months, 9 days.)
1987: Paul Stetz (Elkdale CC) 13-over 297 at Gowanda, won by 2 over Dan Stetz (Bartlett).
(Second brother combo to hold title.)
1988: John Gaffney (Brookfield) 5-over 221 at Crag Burn, won by 1 over Fred Silver (Niagara Falls).
(Largest comeback in stroke-play history. Gaffney eight down after 36 holes, 7 down to Silver with 9 to play, shot final-round 71.)
1989: John Gaffney (Brookfield) 8-over 224 at Orchard Park, d. Dan Stetz (Bartlett) on 4th playoff hole.
(Longest playoff in stroke-play history, tied with 1926 for longest playoff ever.)
1990: Bob Gunnell (Chautauqua) even-par 216 at Brierwood, d. John Gaffney (Brookfield) on 1st playoff hole.
(Gunnell, 56, surpassed Paul Hyde – 1936 – as oldest champion.)
1991: John Gaffney (Brookfield) 10-over 223 at East Aurora, won by 5 over Ed Reidy (Glen Oak).
1992: Brian McGahey (Hamburg) 12-over 228 at Westwood, d. Gary Matteson (Cazenovia) on 1st playoff hole.
1993: Bob Rosen (Westwood) 7-over 220 at Gowanda, d. Woody Arnold (Park) and Gary Keppel (Gowanda) on 1st playoff hole.
1994: Fred Silver (Niagara Falls) 11-over 227 at Fox Valley, d. Jay Stellrecht (Lancaster) on 2nd playoff hole.
1995: Fred Silver (Niagara Falls) 4-over 217 at Transit Valley, won by 5 over Tom Gantress (Sheridan).
(Silver, age 50, won fifth BDGA, setting record for longest span between first and last victories – 23 years.)
1996: Tim Hume (Cherry Hill) 4-under 212 at Shelridge, won by 9 over Ken Riter (Park).
(Hume scored largest margin of victory in event history and was first with three rounds under par.)
1997: Tim Hume (Park) 4-under 212 at Orchard Park, won by 6 over Tom Gantress (Sheridan).
1998: Tim Hume (Park) 6-over 222 at Brookfield, won by 1 over Jim Smith (Crag Burn), Kyle Gay (Brookfield).
1999: Tim Hume (Park) 3-under 213 at Westwood, won by 8 over Tom Gantress (Sheridan) and Jay Stellrecht (Lancaster).
(Hume, 37, became first to win four straight.)
2000: Frank Garcia Jr. (Cataract) 4-over 220 at Cherry Hill, d. John Gaffney (Brookfield) on first playoff hole.
(Garcia, 8 down to start final round, shot 67, made eight birdies in final 19 holes)
2001: Nick Amigone III (Transit Valley) 5-over 221 at Crag Burn, won by 1 over Frank Garcia Jr. (Cataract).
(Amigone, 52, became second oldest winner ever.)
2002: Frank Broderick (East Aurora) even-par 213 at Springville, d. John Heffernan (Niagara Falls) on 1st playoff hole.
(Broderick age 51, beat Heffernan, 24, with par on 18th.)
2003: Kyle Hess (Cherry Hill) 6-under 207 at Park, won by 5 over Kevin Crawford (Shelridge) and Tony Hejna (Crag Burn).
(Hess, two-time state amateur champ and a senior at Richmond, shot 3 rounds of par or better.)
2004: Dave Patronik (Brierwood) 3-over 216 at Niagara Frontier, won by 3 over P.J. Alterio (Niagara Falls) and John Edwards (Niagara Falls).
2005: Dave Patronik (Brierwood) 8-under 208 at Arrowhead/Wanakah, won by 6 over Jamie Miller (Tri-County).
(Patronik, a senior at Gannon, became second to shoot all 3 rounds under par in stroke play format.)
2006: Jeff Wolniewicz (Crag Burn) 6-over 216 at Niagara Falls, won by 2 over Chris Covelli (Wanakah), Mike Fetter (Park) and Nick Morreale (Niagara Falls).
2007: Jamie Miller (Tri-County) 4-under 209, at Transit Valley, won by 3 over Jake Katz (Westwood).
2008: Jamie Miller (Tri-County) 2-under 214, at Brierwood, won by 3 over Liam Friedman (Orchard Park).
2009: Raman Luthra (Crag Burn) 11-under 205 at Loch Ness Links, won by 5 over Billy Wisniewski (East Aurora).
(Luthra set record for lowest score in relation to par over 3 rounds. Ten players finished par or better.)
2010: Jake Katz (Westwood) 1-under 215 at Tri-County, won by 8 over Michael Carrig (Springville) and Nick Morreale (Niagara Falls).
2011: Jake Katz (Westwood) 10-under 206 at Brookfield, won by 8 over Chris Covelli (Wanakah) and Matt Stasiak (Fox Valley).
(Katz shot 70-66-70 to become fourth to shoot all 3 rounds under par.)
2012: Raman Luthra (Crag Burn) 2-under 211 at Niagara Frontier, won by 4 over Danny Yustin (Transit Valley).
2013: Raman Luthra (Crag Burn) 3-under 213 at Crag Burn, won by 5 over Jonathan Clark (Crag Burn) and Thad Wier (Springville).
2014: Austin Nowak (Lancaster) 3-over 219 at Cherry Hill, won by 2 over Danny Yustin (Transit Valley).
2015: Desmond Stoll (Lockport) 6-under 207 at Niagara Frontier, won by 7 over Nick Morreale (Niagara Falls).
(Stoll shot 3 rounds under par – 69-69-69)
2016: Billy Gaffney (Brookfield) 1-over 214 at Transit Valley, won by 2 over Ben Reichert (River Oaks).
(Gaffneys became second father-son combo to win title, joining Brodziks.)
2017: Kevin Borowicz (River Oaks) 6-over 184 at Niagara Frontier, won by 1 over Ben Reichert (River Oaks).
(It was a 45-hole event. Round 3 cut to 9 holes due to rain).
2018: David Hanes (Crag Burn) 3-over 219 at Brookfield, won by 1 over Tom Romano (Lancaster).
2019: Patrick Nealon (Brierwood) 3-under 213 at Brierwood, won by 4 over Adrian Norford (Willowbrook).
2020: Anthony Delisanti (Willowbrook) even-par 213 at Springville, won by 1 over Billy Hanes (Crag Burn).
(Delisanti became youngest to win title, at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days.)
2021: Anthony Delisanti (Willowbrook), 10-under 134 at Glen Oak, won by 3 over Ryan Hart (CCB).
(Event shortened to 36 holes due to rain.)
(Compiled by Mark Gaughan, Buffalo News)