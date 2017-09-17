This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Andrew Lacongo of Holland and Kristina Visniesky of Orchard Park won the second leg of the Erie County fall junior series on Sunday. The tournament was contested over the Elma Meadows golf course in Elma, and featured over 60 competitors in both divisions. For both Visniesky and Lacongo, the second event in the series was sweet revenge. Both golfers finished as runner-up last weekend at Grover Cleveland golf course. Visniesky finished just behind Angeline Perillo, who switched spots and finished as runner-up this week. Lacongo was just behind Mitch Jeffe of East Aurora eight days back. Jeffe finished in 4th place this week.

Connor MacDonald, third a week ago, improved to second spot at Elma Meadows. Third place in the boys division went to Shane Broad with 76, two behind MacDonald and 3 back of Lacongo. Rounding out the top five were Jeffe (78) and Cavan Derrigan (79.) For the girls, Visniesky’s 86 gave her a convincing, 8-shot margin over Perillo. Third spot went to Camryn Warren with 100. There was a 3-way tie for 4th place at 109.

Boys Girls First Andrew Lacongo 73 First Kristina Visniesky 86 Second Connor MacDonald 74 Second Angeline Perillo 94 Third Shane Broad 76 Third Camryn Warren 100 Fourth Mitch Jeffe 78 Fourth Shea Warren 109 Fifth Cavan Derrigan 79 Fourth Jeanne Gandon 109 Sixth Sam Hyman 80 Fourth Marisa Warren 109 Seventh Matt Jeffe 81 Seventh Julia Hartloff 121 Eighth Paul Dinicolantonio 82 Eighth Victoria Jones 125 Eighth Kevin Halpern 82 Ninth Shannon Dienes 131 Tenth Tony Tuber 83 Tenth Lillian Mikula 149 Tenth Kole Maytum 83

The goal of the Erie County fall junior series is to prepare golfers for their individual league championships. All major conferences of Section VI and the Monsignor Martin Association play their tournaments at 18 holes. After playing close to 15 matches at 9 holes, it is easy to lose ones mental and physical endurance. Time will tell in October if these tournaments achieved their goal. Thanks to Mark Poloncarz, Erie County executive, and James Jurek, county course superintendent, for the time and care they put into hosting these events.

