Chun An Yu continued to show himself as the class of the 2019 Porter Cup field. He posted his third round in the 60s, and separated himself from the field. After 38 consecutive holes without a bogey, the Taiwanese golfer from Arizona State made four at the lat, dropping back to -12 and giving the field the slightest bit of hope. On his heels is Aiden Didone from Melbourne, Australia. Didone posted the day’s low round, 65, to jump to -9 and a final-round tee time with Chun and Tyler Strafaci, of Florida and Georgia Tech.

The leader began the day in a tie with Reid Davenport of Texas and Vanderbilt. Davenport had posted 3 bogies through his first 36 holes, but stumbled to 4 on Friday. He countered with 3 birdies, to remain within shouting distance of the leader. Davenport will anchor the penultimate threesome, with Davis Lamb and Matt Parziale. Lamb posted his 3rd 68 of the tournament, and remains our selection for most likely to go low. If he does so on Saturday, he will wear the winner’s green jacket at dusk. Parziale turned in a clean card of 5 birdies and 0 bogies, matching Didone for day’s low round. The Massachusetts fireman is no stranger to match-play triumph on the national level, but a stroke-play title would elevate him to serious consideration for this year’s USA Walker Cup side.

Realistically, Chun An Yu should turn in another score in the 60s. If he posts one-under on Saturday, he will reach -13 for the week. That would require a mid- to low-60s number from any of his chasers. By our calculations, seven golfers (Didone, Strafaci, Davenport, Lamb, Parziale, James Piot and John Pak) have a chance at catching the leader. For the -4 and -3 golfers, a course record-matching round of 60 would be needed to enter the fray.

While we prepare for round four (Tee Sheet Here)and contemplate the myriad possible outcomes, have a look at a series of videos posted by @OPGolfCoach on Twitter. Stationed at the desirable confluence of holes 15, 16 and 17, Nate Leary whipped out his phone and rolled tape.