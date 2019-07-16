1. There will be a new champion. Thomas Walsh, the 2019 titleist, is now a professional, plying his trade on PGA Tour Canada.

2. The tournament runs from Wednesday, July 24th to Saturday, July 27th. There is no 36-hole cut. The event is a 72-hole stroke play championship. Admission is free, parking fee is a donation to local scouting organizations.

3. The Empire state of New York is represented by Ryan Spady (Elmira), Ethan Ng (NYC), Alec Bard (Utica), Will Thomson (Rochester), Jon Pak (Westchester) and local stalwarts David Hanes (Elma) and Ben Reichert (East Amherst).

4. The 2014 (Scott Harvey) and 2018 (Kevin O’Connell) USGA Mid-Amateur champions are in the field. Perhaps the kids won’t run away with this one!

5. The international contingent is strong. Contestants in this year’s 60th playing hail from Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Argentina, Venezuela, Taiwan, Japan and, of course, Canada.

6. Garret Rank, NHL referee and 3rd-place finisher in the 2018 Canadian Amateur, will again tee it up at NFCC.

7. Local favs Ben Reichert (Florida Amateur in June) and David Hanes (Buffalo District match play, also in June) are riding a hot streak. Keep the cup in western New York!

8. Some of the top college programs (Alabama, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Kent State, Duke, Georgia, Illinois, and Virginia) have players competing in this year’s Porter Cup. Learn about all of them here.

9. Every bit of information you need is available on the Porter Cup website.

10. You can’t buy this shirt anymore. That’s rough. Unless…maybe they’ll have some at the pro shop. Who knows?