Porter Cup Media Day Came And WentA lot of information was shared, and the golf course was opened for a test drive.
We learned a few things on Tuesday the 16th, at the Niagara Falls Country Club. A week from today, 90 of the world’s best amateur golfers will begin competition in the 60th playing of the Porter Cup. What will they face? Who are they? Here is what we know.
~The #7 golfer in the world, Chun An Yu, and the #22 ranked golfer, John Pak, will compete in this year’s tournament;
~Four of the continent’s top mid-amateur golfers will compete. They are: Kevin O’Connell, the 2018 USGA Mid-Amateur champion; Matt Parziale, the 2017 Mid-Am champion; Garrett Rank; and Justin Tereshko;
~The golf course is in the midst of a greens revitalization and renewal. Many of the putting surfaces have been recontoured to add additional undulation, while still offering new hole locations. All 18 will eventually undergo this treatment;
~On the junior side, one of the top commits from the class of 2020, Canon Claycomb of Orlando, will compete. Claycomb will attend the University of Alabama. He has represented the USA on both the Junior Ryder Cup and Junior Presidents Cup teams;
~The golf course will likely offer a lot of putts at birdie, as long as golfers can keep their tee balls in the fairway. Rain is forecast for 3 or 4 of the next 10 days. The remaining days will be overcast, ensuring that the course does not “drought-out.” Unless the tees are waaaaay back on 5, 8, 9, 13 and 17, expect less-than-drive on many of the par-four holes;
~All of the golfers will have four attempts at replicating Tiger Woods’ 12th-hole ace in 1994. If they come as close as this guy, they’ll make birdie more often than not.
Almost had a hole-in-one on the #TigerWoodsAceHole @tigerwoods #Tiger #GOAT Thank you @PorterCup #portercup #amateurgolf pic.twitter.com/dLp5uOwm9w
— BuffaloGolfer.Com (@buffalogolfer) July 16, 2019
John Daken, BuffaloGolfer Co-Founder, 1943-2017
"John, all I want to do is run a few photocopies. Can you get me in the office?" That was how I convinced John Daken, my former colleague, to let me access his office photocopy machine to run 50 copies of Buff-Golf, a leaflet that would soon reinvent itself as...
Golf Course Review: Potomac Shores in Dumfries, Virginia
Our Brandon Mumaw had a chance to stop by a newish Nicklaus course in Dumfries, Virginia. He was gracious in writing this review of the course, and supplied a fair number of images of holes, the community, and even of himself! Have a read, and look the course up when...
A Course Called Home, comes to Buffalo
Memorable speeches share that trait of circling back on themselves, bringing diverse references around, weaving disparate elements together, allowing the audience to connect the threads and join the dots. If this were a memorable speech, it would take the rain, the...
Memories of Brooklyn and Bethpage
It was 2002, and I was a young 36, if such a thing is possible. Possessed by a full family and a job I intended to keep, I was in possession of something new to the world of golf ticket sales: the opportunity to purchase USGA-Member tickets to an Open championship on...
The World Is a Golf Course For A Former Kenmore Resident
John Mooshie, a former resident of Sheridan Parkside and Kenmore, grew up less than 500 yards from the Sheridan Golf course. That was back in the early 1950s when the Sheridan course served two sports. It was a 5 month winter wonderland offering ice skating, sledding,...
He Said or He Said: Who was in the wrong, Garcia or Kuchar?
Can't explain who lets Matt Kuchar get out in front of his own media debacles, but hey, it provides fodder for the media. Have a listen: Never one to be shy about his opinion on topics that matter, @ScramblerGolf on Twitter blew up my phone all Saturday and Sunday,...
A 2019 look for our golf course reviews
2019 marks an important trail head for BuffaloGolfer. Since our inception, our reviews have been thoughtful and thorough, but have lacked a look of consistency. With the arrival of this prime year, BuffaloGolfer charges ahead with a unique layout for each public...
The top 25 public-access golf holes in western New York
About a year ago, before the great purge of tenured sportswriters at The Buffalo News, one of the area's deans of sports journalism contacted me with an idea: he wanted to poll the area's golf experts on what they considered to be the area's 25 best, public-access...
